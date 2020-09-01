Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.61). Immunic posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

IMUX traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunic by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

