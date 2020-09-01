Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $52,541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 127.3% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,426,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 3,598,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 134.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 889,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,511. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $806.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.