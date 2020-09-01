Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.87. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $42,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.77. 4,938,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,163,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

