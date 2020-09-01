Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.19. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $174,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

