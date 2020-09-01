Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Hold

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fanhua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of FANH stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 168,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,930. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Fanhua by 32.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fanhua by 23.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

