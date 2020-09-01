Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) to Hold

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%. The business had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 643,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

