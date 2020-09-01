ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ZLNDY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 6,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

