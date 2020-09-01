Zebi Price Down 58.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, OKEx and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00134512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01634504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00178209 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00183248 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DDEX, Liquid, OKEx, Koinex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.