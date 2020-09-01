Zel (ZEL) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $4.70 million and $2.56 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 112,738,500 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

