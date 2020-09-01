Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $964,719.73 and approximately $152,136.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00691623 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00072855 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.