Zilla Market Capitalization Hits $249,061.38 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $249,061.38 and approximately $2,021.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00136757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.01638297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00199704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00180066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00180148 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

