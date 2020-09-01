ZMINE (ZMN) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $448,731.96 and approximately $284.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00081636 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00313198 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002370 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039482 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000357 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007661 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

