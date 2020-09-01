Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $25.83 on Monday, hitting $325.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,345. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $325.90. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average of $188.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

