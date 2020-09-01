Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.93 million.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.57.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $25.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,912.35, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $325.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock valued at $182,342,568 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

