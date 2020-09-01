ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $154.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin's official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

