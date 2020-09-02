$0.06 EPS Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. Insulet reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Insulet by 8.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 167.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.22. 4,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,138. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 797.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. Insulet has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

