16,502 Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Shares of TIF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,624. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.89. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

