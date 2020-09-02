1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $22.07 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $44,426.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00005702 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,869,733 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

