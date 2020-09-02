2,242 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. 3,536,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744,666. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

