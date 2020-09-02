630,587 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,366,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,980,000 after acquiring an additional 616,346 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7,365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 622,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,482,000 after acquiring an additional 614,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 902,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.80.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

