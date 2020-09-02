965 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $7.27 on Wednesday, hitting $258.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average is $229.27. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

