Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 213,100 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $165,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 474,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,362,000 after purchasing an additional 360,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $8,518,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $4,497,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 21,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 47,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,838,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,155. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.