Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

