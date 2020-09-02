Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 286,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 393,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

ACCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Get Accolade alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accolade Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.