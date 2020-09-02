Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,998,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, hitting $533.80. 2,780,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.52 and a 200-day moving average of $387.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

