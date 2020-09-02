Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. 4,084,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 286,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 128,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,879.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 220,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,785 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 6,627.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,798,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 1,771,275 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

