Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $8.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.43. 713,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,511. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,897. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

