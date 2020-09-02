AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 17.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

