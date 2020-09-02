AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

