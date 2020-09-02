Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 12.6% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,655.08. 1,132,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. The firm has a market cap of $1,125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,534.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,388.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

