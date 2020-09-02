AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.81. 31,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,252. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

