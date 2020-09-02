AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Down 5.5%

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) shares fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 21,366,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 33,221,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 209,032,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,846,000 after buying an additional 43,903,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,462,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after buying an additional 10,014,262 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 71,354,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,376,000 after buying an additional 23,535,532 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 51,823,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,814,000 after buying an additional 4,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,284,000 after buying an additional 25,763,800 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

