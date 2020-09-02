Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. 169,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,451. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 9.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 595,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

