Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Raised by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

AMED traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.10. The company had a trading volume of 163,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.12. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,256 shares of company stock worth $1,224,686. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

