American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790,731 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $54,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 6,530,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,479. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

