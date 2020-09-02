AMG National Trust Bank Buys 3,735 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,135.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $349,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,660.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,170. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,665.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,535.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,389.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.