AMG National Trust Bank Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 279.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,058. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

