AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.11 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after purchasing an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,470,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $201.66. 1,124,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.44. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.