AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,214.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. 11,592,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,025,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

