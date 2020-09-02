AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.84. 62,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

