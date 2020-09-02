AMO Coin Price Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One AMO Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $13.58 million and $440,691.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00054872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00214366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.01615383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00179036 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,085,814,915 tokens. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

