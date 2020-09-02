Amon One Day Volume Hits $4,305.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Amon has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $4,305.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.36 or 0.05763517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

