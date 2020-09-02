Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.92. Exelon reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

NYSE:EXC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 9,580,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after buying an additional 17,354,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after buying an additional 2,986,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Exelon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after buying an additional 6,084,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

