Analysts Expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 18,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,312,314.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,499.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,572.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,075. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

