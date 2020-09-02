Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $31.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.32 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $127.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 billion to $129.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,356,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341,820. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after buying an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

