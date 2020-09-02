Analysts Set Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT at $31.08

Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

AMCX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. 1,313,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

