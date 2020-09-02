Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,356 shares of company stock worth $12,431,115. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.80. 6,770,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,837,835. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $117.41. The company has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

