Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,203 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,445,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $305.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

