Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.59. 576,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,089. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

