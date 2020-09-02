Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,026,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.